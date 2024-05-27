Immortal Thor Is The Marvel Comic For People Sick Of The MCU

The best days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are behind it, and I don't just mean the fall from its decade-long box office throne. Any media that reaches pop culture omnipresence like Marvel movies did inspires a counterwave of backlash — it's just the way the discourse flows. And with the MCU, there's a lot to critique.

There's shoddy filmmaking, the centering of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as the creative glue, the cheap self-deprecating humor that's spread its roots across Hollywood (e.g. Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop"), and the aimless, complicated-yet-simplistic narrative that exists in service of nothing but its further propagation. That last issue is inherited from Marvel Comics, yet if you dive into current Marvel comics, you'll find one all-too-aware series that is weaving MCU critique into its (meta)text. That series is Al Ewing's "Immortal Thor" (with artwork from Martin Cóccolo, Ibraim Roberson, Carlos Magno, and Valentina Pinti).

The MCU's solution for the so-so fan reaction to Thor was turning him into a comedy character; "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi admits he saw the source material only as something to mock. This comedic turn played to Chris Hemsworth's acting strengths (until "Love and Thunder" anyway), but it lays bare the MCU's trusted hook: laugh at yourself and make the audience think they're in on the joke. Some, like "Avengers" writer/director Joss Whedon and "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmsman James Gunn, balance the humor with pathos, but most of the MCU doesn't even pretend to walk that line and instead collapses into a parodic husk.

In "Immortal Thor," the Thunderer's greatest adversary is that husk.