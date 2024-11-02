Mike Mignola Considers This Batman Comic The First Hellboy Story

"Legends of the Dark Knight" was an anthology comic with a built-in rotating door of writers and artists. Basically, it was a perfect place for someone to tell a small-scale Batman story their way. (There's a reason the "New Batman Adventures" anthology episode is titled "Legends of the Dark Knight.")

Mignola drew and colored both the cover and interiors on "Sanctum." That cover lets the reader know they're in for something spooky; aside from Batman's yellow chest symbol, everything is colored red and black. Above Batman are Cthulhu-esque tentacles, and beneath him, his cape casts a shadow that buries skeletons inside it. The points on the "A" and "M" in the blood-red "Sanctum" title text are pointed extra sharp like a vampire-slaying stake. Take a look at the full image below:

DC Comics

The issue begins with a serial killer, Lowther, hiding in a Gotham cemetery and painting a headstone's glyphs with his victims' blood. Batman appears and a scuffle leaves Lowther impaled on metal spires and Batman unconscious on top of a shattered coffin.

DC Comics

Batman awakens in a preserved Victorian Hall, where he meets Lowther's master: Osric Drood, a 19th century Gothamite who sacrificed his wife to "the Old Ones" for omniscience. Seeing the secrets of the universe caused Drood to take his own life. Now, with Batman lying in his grave, Drood steals his blood to return. This fight ends with Drood's many-angled masters coming to reclaim his soul, with Batman taunting him: "Nobody wants to die Drood, because they fear the unknown. But not you. You know exactly what you're in for."

Batman jumps back to life in the graveyard, unsure of what was real, and after lightning strikes Drood's grave, he decides this mystery is better left buried. The comic's final panel is the still graveyard, a contemplating angel headstone reflecting the stillness.

DC Comics

The setting of "Sanctum" immediately links it to Hellboy. So many "Hellboy" stories unfold in churches, cemeteries, or both: "The Corpse," "The Baba Yaga," "The Wolves of Saint August," "The Crooked Man," etc. And in these stories, the backgrounds are filled with stone statues, which add atmosphere by blurring the line between scenery and humanoid subject. When you walk through a church and pass statues of long-past saints, you can feel as if they're watching you. The statues in Mignola's comics have the same effect. "I'm not cut out to draw cars and buildings, most of the things comics are made of [...] but I can draw cemeteries, spooky looking s***, Victorian-era s***," Mignola explained in "Drawing Monsters."

There is also a clear progression in the color scheme of "Sanctum." It starts blue during graveyard scenes, suggesting the darkness of night. When Batman falls into Drood's realm, the background colors shift to yellow; Batman's dark figure now contrasts against the setting instead of blending into it. The shading becomes a hellish red when Batman and Drood fight, then it reverts back to blue when Batman comes to. All of these color schemes look right out of "Hellboy" comics.

Batman may not fight monsters like Hellboy does, but Mignola's Gothic aesthetic fits the Dark Knight too, and "Sanctum" proves it. Batman's black costume is often depicted as a moving shadow, which blends perfectly with how Mignola saturates his drawing with black ink to suggest heavy darkness. Plus, like Hellboy, Batman himself blurs the line of heroic and spooky. It's no surprise that Hellboy and Batman have crossed over (where they got on thick as thieves), or that Mignola has sometimes come back to Batman; check out "The Doom That Came to Gotham," a period piece Batman comic perfect for fans of "Batman: Caped Crusader."

Hellboy may be the son of the Devil, but his real creator pulled from numerous other pulp heroes to bring him to life. Don't forget to include Batman in that list.