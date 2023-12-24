The Correct Order To Watch The Hellboy Movies

Hellboy is one of the most successful superhero comic characters outside of the Marvel/DC duopoly; his adventures bridge the gaps between fantasy, horror, and good old-fashioned pulp.

In 1944, Nazis led by Grigori Rasputin (yes, the Rasputin) opened a portal to Hell to summon the harbinger of the apocalypse. They succeeded — the being in question was a demon child named Anung Un Rama ( "And upon his brow is set a crown of flame"). The Nazis were defeated by Allied soldiers and the child was adopted by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm and named Hellboy. Professor "Broom" raised his son into the top agent for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (The BPRD); Hellboy approaches his job with the attitude of a working stiff and is really unenthusiastic about his destiny to destroy the world.

Unlike his contemporaries superheroes, Hellboy hasn't had the most successful time on film. "Hellboy" has been adapted as an unfinished trilogy and then a failed reboot. Now, comic creator Mike Mignola is spearheading yet another go at it, with a lower-budget reboot titled "Hellboy: The Crooked Man."

If you want to enjoy the "Hellboy" films, how do you watch them?