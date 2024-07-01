Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer Will Make You Miss Guillermo Del Toro More Than Ever

From one of the directors of "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" comes ... another "Hellboy" movie reboot! The first trailer for "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" has landed, boasting a screenplay co-written by Mike Mignola, who created the Hellboy character for Dark Horse Comics in 1993.

The big red boy with the sawed-off horns was first brought to the big screen by Ron Perlman in the Guillermo del Toro-directed movies "Hellboy" (2004) and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" (2008). But after disappointing box office returns for "The Golden Army," a third movie from del Toro was cancelled. The eponymous character wasn't resurrected until 2019, with "Stranger Things" star David Harbour taking over the role in what /Film's review described as "one of the worst comic book movies ever made."

In "The Crooked Man," Hellboy is played by Jack Kesy, who previously tangled with the world of comic book movies as Black Tom Cassidy in "Deadpool 2," and more recently played a gun dealer in David Fincher's "The Killer." Here's the synopsis for "Hellboy: The Crooked Man, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly: