The 10 Best Comics If You Like Batman: Caped Crusader, Ranked

Ok, let's get the obvious one out of the way first — while keeping in mind "Batman: Year One" is only an obvious pick because of how good it is. Published through "Detective Comics" #404-407 in 1987, two years shy of Batman's 50th anniversary, "Year One" is canonized as the Dark Knight's definitive origin. As a self-contained origin story and a masterwork, there's really no better Batman gateway comic than "Year One."

Set in the days when Gotham City is hopelessly corrupt, the book splits its time between the city's two nascent heroes: Jim Gordon (not yet a commissioner) and Bruce Wayne, who is learning through trial and error how to strike fear into the hearts of the wicked.

Frank Miller, and his Batman comics, are sometimes described as reactionary. (Miller hasn't always dissuaded that reputation — see "Holy Terror.") His 1980s Batman books, though, burn with contempt for Ronald Reagan's America. The Gipper himself is turned into a caricature in "The Dark Knight Returns." In "Year One," Batman makes his customary dramatic debut before Gotham City's worst criminals — not drug dealers or street gangs, but the city's wealth-sucking aristocrats and political power players. David Mazzucchelli draws Batman engulfed in smoky shadow, with a piece of fallen wood looking like the Grim Reaper's scythe.

DC Comics

Episode 4 of "Caped Crusader" — "Night of the Hunters" (written by Brubaker) — feels especially like "Year One." In "Year One," the Gotham City police force are 100% the bad guys. Chapter 3/issue #406 of the book features a SWAT team firebombing an apartment Batman is hiding in, with no regard for the tenants, then Batman has to face them. "Night of the Hunters" similarly features some cops letting loose pyromaniac Firebug in one of Gotham's slums, hoping his flames (and the lives they extinguish along the way) will lure the Bat in like a moth.

"Batman: Year One" is available on digital reading service DC Universe Infinite and in multiple print editions.