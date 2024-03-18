The 7 Most Film Noir Episodes Of Batman: The Animated Series, Ranked

"Batman: The Animated Series" has many artistic fathers. Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" film, of course, but also the Fleischer Studios Superman cartoons of the 1940s, the Art Deco movement (which the skyscrapers of Gotham City are made in the visage of), and film noir.

Noir is a film genre characterized by dark high-contrast shadows ("noir" means "black" in French) shot in black-and-white, featuring urban settings, crime (whether the lead is on the wrong or right side of the law), beautiful but duplicitous women, and nefarious schemes gone awry. Noir sprouted up in the 1930s-40s, when most films were black-and-white and pulp novels, from thrillers and to detective stories, were easy fodder for Hollywood adaptations. The storytelling motifs of those books were thus intertwined with Hollywood's biting black-and-white style.

"Batman: The Animated Series" was made in color (the villains have costumes running the whole rainbow spectrum), but it was drawn on black paper to create a darker mood than contemporary cartoons. The opening title sequence used heavy shadows, making Batman and the criminals he spars with look like silhouettes dancing in the night. Since "Batman" was at the end of the day a kids' show, there are some goofy episodes (see "Time Out of Joint," where Batman and Robin run as fast as the Flash thanks to time slowing down).

When the show got dark, though, its storytelling felt right out of a great noir.