Hellboy Takes On Cabin In The Woods Horror In New Trailer For The Crooked Man

As Marvel Studios was unveiling sneak peaks at mega-budget movies like "Captain America: Brave New World" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," a trailer for a very different kind of superhero movie landed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" is a low-budget take on Big Red, co-written by the character's creator, Mike Mignola, with his fellow "Hellboy" comics writer Christopher Golden and director Brian Taylor. The film introduces Jack Kesy ("Deadpool 2") as a new iteration of Hellboy, who becomes embroiled in a classic cabin in the woods horror story out in the Appalachian Mountains.

When the first teaser trailer for "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" dropped a few weeks ago, reactions were mixed. While some criticized it for looking cheap, others (myself included) were intrigued to see Hellboy dropped squarely into the middle of an all-out horror movie, as opposed to a fantasy action movie with a few horror elements. Horror is a genre where a low budget can actually be part of the charm rather than a drawback. Just look at the granddaddy of cabin-in-the-woods horror: Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead," which was made for $375,000 and captured some of its most famous shots by having two crew members run around the forest with a camera on a bit of wood.

The new trailer for "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" has its own blend of crudeness and creativity that threatens us to spill over into greatness. Maybe I'm just a sucker for Kesy's one-liner, "Come on snake, let's rattle." Maybe it's the freaky thing that happens with the raccoon. But after this, I'm planting my flag in the Cautiously Optimistic camp.