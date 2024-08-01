Batman: Caped Crusader Finally Realizes A Banned Batman: The Animated Series Episode

Spoilers for "Batman: Caped Crusader" to follow.

"Batman: The Animated Series," which many would call the definitive depiction of Batman, ran for an impressive 85 episodes in the '90s. (109 if you count the follow-up season "New Batman Adventures.") Any show that could escape the 65-and-no-more syndication cap that cartoons faced in those days had to be pretty good. Even across that many episodes, though, there were still unrealized stories.

Writer/producer Paul Dini specifically wanted to do an episode where Batman, beaten within an inch of his life, met Death and Morpheus from Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" comic. However, he was told that putting a character named Death in a kids cartoon was a no-go. (Dini included this story in his autobiographical comic, "Dark Night: A True Batman Story," drawn by Eduardo Risso.)

That wasn't the only impact Fox Kids' censors left on "Batman." Series co-creator Bruce Timm and producer Alan Burnett have both discussed an abandoned episode pitch where Natalia Knight/Nocturna, a vampiric villain from the comics, briefly turns Batman into a vampire. Fox Kids said "no way" to turning the show's hero into a blood-sucker. Dini claimed that Kids' WB (where "New Batman Adventures" aired) had the same objection when they tried to re-pitch the episode.

"Batman" wasn't the only one affected by Fox Kids' no vampires rule. The contemporary "Spider-Man" cartoon featured Morbius The Living Vampire, but could not depict him actually drinking blood or even use that word. (The show said "plasma" instead, which confused the heck out of nine-year-old me.)

Well, Timm's freshly released series "Batman: Caped Crusader" does not have the same creative restrictions. For one, it's set in the 1940s, as Timm had once wanted "Batman: The Animated Series" to be. (Instead, it was set in a "timeless" era that just looked the 1940s.) Meanwhile, episode 8, "Nocturne" (written by Halley Gross), finally features Batman facing Natalia Knight.