The 5 Best New Batman Adventures Episodes, Ranked

"Batman: The Animated Series" kept getting second leases on life. After running the syndication-required 65 episodes (the absolute most that cartoons often got back then) from 1992 to 1993, the series got 20 more episodes the following year. Rebranded as "The Adventures of Batman & Robin," this back 20 has some of the all-time best "Batman" TV episodes: "Trial," "House and Garden," "Harlequinade," "Harley's Holiday," and "Baby Doll." I shudder to think of a world without them.

After wrapping for real in 1995, Batman returned to television a mere two years later. "The New Batman Adventures" was a sequel to "The Animated Series," with the same core voice cast and crew. Some fans and official releases even label "Adventures" as just another season of "The Animated Series." The show's styles and settings, though, are different enough to stand apart.

"New Batman Adventures" aired on Kids WB, rather than Fox Kids. The writers claimed in a Wizard Magazine interview that WB were much less stringent censors than Fox, and indeed "Adventures" often pushed some risque envelopes more. The writers also acknowledged the hiatus; two years had passed in-universe as well and things had changed in Gotham. Dick Grayson (Loren Lester) had quit as Robin and become Nightwing. Barbara Gordon (Tara Strong) went from two-time guest star to a full-time Batgirl. In the early episode "Sins of the Father," Batman adopts the orphan Tim Drake (Mathew Valencia) as the new Robin.

The result was a full-on Bat-Family — but while Batman was now less of a loner, he was also more broody. Kevin Conroy stopped using the lighter voice he had for Bruce Wayne in "The Animated Series," suggesting Bruce's Batman side was fully taking over. Batman's costume was also redesigned to remove the blue highlights and the yellow oval around the chest Bat-symbol.

In general, "New Batman Adventures" underwent a major stylistic overhaul, ditching the retro 1940s style of "Batman: The Animated Series" for a sleeker look. Some might call the new look flatter; the character designs were sharper and less expressive, and while the color palette was still dark (Gotham had an inexplicably red sky), the lighting design was more simplistic.

While the stylistic changes remain controversial, the writing was still top notch. Of the 24-episode run of "New Batman Adventures," these are the best stories.