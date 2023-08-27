Arleen Sorkin, The Original Voice Of Harley Quinn, Has Died At 67

A legend is no longer with us, for Arleen Sorkin has died at the age of 67. The news was first reported by voice actor Neil Kaplan and later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. She is survived by her husband and their two sons. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a tribute to Sorkin on Instagram, and her old friend and co-star Mark Hamill wrote: "Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend."

Mrs. Sorkin is most remembered for being the original voice of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn. She played the part across 17 years, beginning in "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992 and for the last time in the 2009 video game, "Batman: Arkham Asylum." We'll talk about this part of her legacy soon, but first, let's be clear — Sorkin was not a one-trick pony.

Her first part on television was in the soap opera "Days Of Our Lives" as the comic relief character Calliope Jones. After her original run from 1984 to 1990, she returned several times up until 2010. Her other on-camera roles include a recurring part on the sitcom "Duet" from 1987 to 1989 and co-hosting "America's Funniest People" from 1990 to 1992.

Sorkin likewise dabbled in screenwriting. In the early 1990s, she wrote episodes of "The Tiny Toons Adventures" (alongside her friend and future "Batman" writer Paul Dini) and later co-penned the 1997 Jennifer Aniston romcom "Picture Perfect."

It was a combination of these connections that landed Sorkin the part of Harley Quinn. In one "Days of Our Lives" episode, she dressed up as a court jester for a fantasy sequence. Dini saw this, decided to use the jester look for the Joker's henchwoman in one of his "Batman" scripts (eventually made as "Joker's Favor"), and naturally brought on Sorkin to voice the part.