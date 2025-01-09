Marvel Pits X-Men's Storm Against One Of The Greatest Comic Book Villains Ever [Exclusive Preview]

The comic opens with a recap page, showing Brother Voodoo healing Storm and explaining the terms of her magical contract to new readers. Cut to her arriving in Latveria on the back of Doom's giant raven, and meeting Victor for dinner in a green dress (Doom's favorite color, naturally). Storm says she feels almost flattered, but her host asserts: Doom never flatters.

These two sitting at dinner will be a familiar site to long-time X-Men fans. Back in "X-Men" #145-147 (by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum), the mutant heroes and Doom fought for the first time. Storm was assigned to "distract" the Doctor by acting as his guest and they both ended up more truly enamored with each other than either expected. Claremont was famously enamored with Storm, so all the men he wrote under his pen — Doom included — were too.

Granted, John Byrne (then writer of "Fantastic Four") retconned the Doom who appeared in "X-Men" into a Doombot impersonating his creator. Many years later, in "S.W.O.R.D." #7 (by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli), Storm hosted Doom for dinner on planet Arrako (aka Mars terraformed with the power of mutant gifts). They remembered their last dinner date, with Doom excusing some of his bad behavior as the robot's: "The true Doom would never disrespect a goddess." At that, Storm warns Doom not to lower himself to flirting.

"Storm" #1 even included a variant cover (drawn by the marvelous Marco Checchetto) in what looks like a lover's dance. Is this comic about to make Storm into the queen of Latveria? I wouldn't bet on it.

There's some small mutual interest between Storm and Doom, but it'll never go further. Doom is above such puerile habits as a schoolboy crush, and he'd never let his attraction towards Ororo compromise his vision. Neither would Ororo ever be willing to accept Doom's ambitions of world conquest and even if her feelings evolved from mere intrigue to attachment, she's not naive or insecure enough to follow Doom around like a lovesick girl desperate to change the bad boy. Still, Doom sees in Ororo a rare woman: one powerful and worthy enough to be Doom's queen.

However, this meeting might well be more than a social visit. The issue synopsis mentions that Doom has "plans" for mutants in his new world order. Back during last year's "X-Men" #35, Latverian agents stole a piece of Krakoa the Living Island, the mutants' now vanquished homeland. Could Doom be planning to win Storm to his side by offering her a restored Krakoa?

"Storm" #4 is scheduled for print and digital release on January 15, 2025.