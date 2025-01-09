Marvel Pits X-Men's Storm Against One Of The Greatest Comic Book Villains Ever [Exclusive Preview]
Ororo Monroe, aka Storm of the X-Men, has been a busy woman lately. Storm recently joined the Avengers, and her ongoing solo series "Storm" (written by Murewa Ayodele, drawn by Lucas Werneck) has already been plenty eventful with only three issues so far.
To recap: Storm saved Tulsa from a nuclear meltdown, which was, in fact, a mutant child experiencing power onset. This inspired her to build the hovering "Storm Sanctuary" for mutants, but it also left her with radiation poisoning. After being sent to Brother Voodoo for some magical treatment, her life is saved, but she can't use her mutant powers for one week. So in "Storm" #3, Ororo visited Rogue's Uncanny X-Men in Louisiana and hooked up with Wolverine. At the issue's end, she was summoned by Doctor Doom who, since the 2024 crossover "Blood Hunt," is the Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme.
"Storm" #4 will pick up with Ororo arriving in Doom's domain of Latveria, and Marvel has shared an exclusive preview with /Film. The issue synopsis reads:
"A FLAME IN THE WIND! DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth's mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues — with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget."
The issue seems to be leading into the upcoming crossover, "One World Under Doom," where the Doctor/aspiring God Emperor will use his new magical power to seize control of Earth.
The cover for "Storm" #4, drawn by Mateus Manhanini, can be seen below:
Doctor Doom and Storm have a long history in Marvel Comics
The comic opens with a recap page, showing Brother Voodoo healing Storm and explaining the terms of her magical contract to new readers. Cut to her arriving in Latveria on the back of Doom's giant raven, and meeting Victor for dinner in a green dress (Doom's favorite color, naturally). Storm says she feels almost flattered, but her host asserts: Doom never flatters.
These two sitting at dinner will be a familiar site to long-time X-Men fans. Back in "X-Men" #145-147 (by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum), the mutant heroes and Doom fought for the first time. Storm was assigned to "distract" the Doctor by acting as his guest and they both ended up more truly enamored with each other than either expected. Claremont was famously enamored with Storm, so all the men he wrote under his pen — Doom included — were too.
Granted, John Byrne (then writer of "Fantastic Four") retconned the Doom who appeared in "X-Men" into a Doombot impersonating his creator. Many years later, in "S.W.O.R.D." #7 (by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli), Storm hosted Doom for dinner on planet Arrako (aka Mars terraformed with the power of mutant gifts). They remembered their last dinner date, with Doom excusing some of his bad behavior as the robot's: "The true Doom would never disrespect a goddess." At that, Storm warns Doom not to lower himself to flirting.
"Storm" #1 even included a variant cover (drawn by the marvelous Marco Checchetto) in what looks like a lover's dance. Is this comic about to make Storm into the queen of Latveria? I wouldn't bet on it.
There's some small mutual interest between Storm and Doom, but it'll never go further. Doom is above such puerile habits as a schoolboy crush, and he'd never let his attraction towards Ororo compromise his vision. Neither would Ororo ever be willing to accept Doom's ambitions of world conquest and even if her feelings evolved from mere intrigue to attachment, she's not naive or insecure enough to follow Doom around like a lovesick girl desperate to change the bad boy. Still, Doom sees in Ororo a rare woman: one powerful and worthy enough to be Doom's queen.
However, this meeting might well be more than a social visit. The issue synopsis mentions that Doom has "plans" for mutants in his new world order. Back during last year's "X-Men" #35, Latverian agents stole a piece of Krakoa the Living Island, the mutants' now vanquished homeland. Could Doom be planning to win Storm to his side by offering her a restored Krakoa?
"Storm" #4 is scheduled for print and digital release on January 15, 2025.