Marvel Comics That Combined Doctor Doom & Iron Man Before Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios was the reigning king of Hollywood cinema during the 2010s, led primarily by Robert Downey Jr.'s career-reviving turn as Tony Stark/Iron Man. In the new decade, though, the series has floundered a bit after "Avengers: Endgame."

So, in a Hail Mary move, Marvel has brought back Downey — not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. Yes, Downey is trading one man in an iron mask role for another, and he will be the main villain of upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." How exactly is this going to play out? Will Downey simply keep Doom's mask on the entire time, with only the audience knowing what he looks like underneath? (Fat chance, unfortunately.) Will he be from a universe that's different than the so-called "Sacred Timeline"?

In any case, I think it's regrettable that this is how many will meet Doctor Doom, the greatest villain of Marvel Comics (yes, greater than Thanos). The MCU's Doom will be only a shadow of Iron Man, with borrowed gravitas rather than his own immense power as a character. Though it's a pretty ridiculous plan for the movies, Doom and Stark do have a history. I'd even say Iron Man is one of Victor von Doom's five greatest nemeses, along with Reed Richards, Stephen Strange, Mephisto, and Doom himself as his own worst enemy.

The most famous Iron Man/Doom story is 1981's "Doomquest" ("Iron Man" issues #149-150, by writers David Michelinie & Bob Layton and artist John Romita Jr.), where the two get thrown back in time to Camelot in the fashion of Mark Twain. Doom also menaced Iron Man in cartoons "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" and "Iron Man: Armored Adventures."

"Doomsday" is presumably going to even more permanently link them. (That movie is also clearly one reason why Marvel's comic crossover event of 2025 is "One World Under Doom.") Yet believe it or not, the movie will not be the first, second, or even third story to make Doom and Iron Man into one character. They are both arrogant geniuses in suits of high-tech armor, so they make sense as foils and shadow selves of each other.