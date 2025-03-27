An MCU Fan Theory Could Explain Loki's Return In Avengers: Doomsday

The "Loki" TV show was one of the few truly great Marvel series so far. The show took a fan-favorite character that never really got his proper due in the movies and gave him several episodes of story to flesh out his character, give him a proper arc, some bizarre introspection via a romance with a variant of himself, and some truly stunning visuals courtesy of directors like Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Perhaps most impressively, "Loki" was the first live-action Marvel Studios TV show to get a second season, and the show took that opportunity to deliver one of the most poignant moments in the history of Marvel and a true ending to the title character's journey. In the season 2 finale, Loki finally found and embraced his glorious purpose by essentially becoming The God of Stories, holding together the very fabric of all existence in his hands, keeping the branching timelines in harmony and effectively ending the idea of aberrations.

It was a perfect ending, so of course Marvel had to ruin it by bringing Tom Hiddleston back for "Avengers: Doomsday." Though you'd be forgiven for thinking there is no way in hell this could be feasible, nerds online already have their brains working on theories for how it could happen.

