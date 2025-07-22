Does Fantastic Four: First Steps Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Yes, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" does have credits scenes that fans should be aware of. There are two different scenes attached to the movie. One is a mid-credits scene, and without saying too much, let's just say that fans will absolutely want to stick around for it. The second one is a true post-credits scene that happens at the very end of the credits, and it's more fun than monumental, but it's there for those who wish to see it.

Given that next year will see the release of "Avengers: Doomsday," which features a massive cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the inclusion of some credits scenes here is not surprising. Everything is building to "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2027, which will bring the MCU's Multiverse Saga to a close.

The cast for Marvel's latest is led by Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian") as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby ("Hobbs & Shaw") as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things") as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear") as The Thing. Ralph Ineson ("Nosferatu") is also on board to bring Galactus to life, with Julia Garner ("Wolf Man") playing Silver Surfer. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" hits theaters on July 25, 2025.