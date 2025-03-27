Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Cast Might Be Even Bigger Than We Thought
Recently, Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back on the biggest cinematic event the studio has put together in some time. In a grand reveal that lasted more than five hours, the full cast for next year's "Avengers: Doomsday" was unveiled to the public. Nearly 30 different cast members were confirmed, led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The actor previously played Iron Man for more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving his casting some extra weight.
The announcement was packed with returning favorites like Chris Hemsworth as Thor as well as newcomers, among them the entire core cast from this summer's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." It's a truly star-studded affair. With "Doomsday" also marking directors Joe and Anthony Russo's return to the MCU for the first time since "Avengers: Endgame," that's not necessarily a big surprise, either. What's particularly wild is that the cast might be even bigger, based on a little tease from Downey and the Marvel Studios social team:
On Marvel's official Instagram post announcing the "Doomsday" cast, RDJ replied saying, "That's what u call a deep bench of talent ... actually it's more like a row, but an extra long one ... That must be it ...right?" The official Marvel Studios account replied, "There's always room for more ..." That's ominous, but also probably genuine. Indeed, this comment appears to be more than just a tease, as sources close to /Film have likewise indicated that several other cast members have yet to be disclosed. Let the speculation begin.
How big can the Avengers: Doomsday cast possibly be?
Despite the sheer size of the casting announcement, the one thing we know for sure is that quite a few high-profile actors were missing from the "Doomsday" roster. From Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), who is reportedly set to make his MCU return in the film, to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, there are tons of key players who are currently not officially set to appear in the next "Avengers" movie.
That having been said, it wouldn't be remotely surprising if Marvel and the Russo Brothers are trying to keep some secrets under wraps. After all, these movies function best for fans when their spoils aren't revealed ahead of time. Let's also not forget that "Avengers: Secret Wars" is going to follow "Doomsday" in 2027, and that figures to be an even larger crossover event. As such, there will probably be some cameos that help tee up that ball. Ultimately, anyone who gets left out of "Doomsday" will undoubtedly still have a part to play in bringing the Multiverse Saga to a close in "Secret Wars."
The Multiverse Saga has also opened up a world of possibilities. That's why Evans was able to return as Johnny Storm in "Deadpool & Wolverine," for example. It's also why lots of Fox's former "X-Men" stars are starring in "Doomsday." That all being the case, just about anything is on the table as these movies begin to unfold. So yes, it feels safe to say the casts will be even bigger than we realize.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, with "Secret Wars" due to follow on May 7, 2027.