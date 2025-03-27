Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Cast Might Be Even Bigger Than We Thought

Recently, Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back on the biggest cinematic event the studio has put together in some time. In a grand reveal that lasted more than five hours, the full cast for next year's "Avengers: Doomsday" was unveiled to the public. Nearly 30 different cast members were confirmed, led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The actor previously played Iron Man for more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving his casting some extra weight.

The announcement was packed with returning favorites like Chris Hemsworth as Thor as well as newcomers, among them the entire core cast from this summer's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." It's a truly star-studded affair. With "Doomsday" also marking directors Joe and Anthony Russo's return to the MCU for the first time since "Avengers: Endgame," that's not necessarily a big surprise, either. What's particularly wild is that the cast might be even bigger, based on a little tease from Downey and the Marvel Studios social team:

On Marvel's official Instagram post announcing the "Doomsday" cast, RDJ replied saying, "That's what u call a deep bench of talent ... actually it's more like a row, but an extra long one ... That must be it ...right?" The official Marvel Studios account replied, "There's always room for more ..." That's ominous, but also probably genuine. Indeed, this comment appears to be more than just a tease, as sources close to /Film have likewise indicated that several other cast members have yet to be disclosed. Let the speculation begin.

