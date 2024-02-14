Where You've Seen The Cast Of Marvel's Fantastic Four Before

Marvel's first family is coming back to theaters after two mixed-to-horrendous previous attempts. Now, Marvel Studios is hoping that third time's the charm when it comes to the Fantastic Four, and we finally have confirmation of who will don the suits. We already knew that Pedro Pascal had signed on to play Reed Richards — following a brief tease in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" where John Krasinski played an alternate universe version of Mr. Fantastic — but there were several rumors as to who would play the rest of the family in what's simply titled "The Fantastic 4."

Well, get ready, because Pascal is now officially being joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Like all superhero movies, the film's cast is made up of actors who you have undoubtedly seen before in projects both big and small. But in case you can't pinpoint exactly where you've spotted these performers in the past, we have you covered.