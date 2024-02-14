Where You've Seen The Cast Of Marvel's Fantastic Four Before
Marvel's first family is coming back to theaters after two mixed-to-horrendous previous attempts. Now, Marvel Studios is hoping that third time's the charm when it comes to the Fantastic Four, and we finally have confirmation of who will don the suits. We already knew that Pedro Pascal had signed on to play Reed Richards — following a brief tease in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" where John Krasinski played an alternate universe version of Mr. Fantastic — but there were several rumors as to who would play the rest of the family in what's simply titled "The Fantastic 4."
Well, get ready, because Pascal is now officially being joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Like all superhero movies, the film's cast is made up of actors who you have undoubtedly seen before in projects both big and small. But in case you can't pinpoint exactly where you've spotted these performers in the past, we have you covered.
Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards
The "Fantastic Four" movie tradition of casting exactly one and only one actor of color continues with Pedro Pascal leading the team as Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In the comics, Richards is the smartest man in the world, but he is so busy with preparing for missions that he tends to miss the forest for the trees. He is not a jokester like most MCU heroes, but he can be unintentionally funny. After all, Richards is a giant dork (one who is quiet and busy most of the time, too).
Pascal is all that, and more. As seen in shows like "The Last of Us," and "The Mandalorian," the actor can play quiet and dedicated. His role as Joel is that of a man haunted by his past and completely dedicated to his mission, which is just what Reed Richards needs. Plus, we know Pascal can be funny when he wants to, which never hurts.
Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm
Vanessa Kirby has already introduced a femme fatale element to the "Mission: Impossible" movies as the White Widow (and almost a musical moment, too). For that matter, ever since she briefly joined the "Fast & Furious" family as the best part of the otherwise awful spin-off "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," the actor has managed to stand out even amongst franchise heavy-hitters with a balance of badass and funny, enigmatic yet charismatic.
Even in relatively small roles, Kirby's presence commands the screen. Just take her role in "Napoleon," where Kirby's Joséphine stands tall as the true power behind Napoleon's reign. Sue Storm, likewise, has evolved over the years and now stands as the co-leader of the Fantastic Four. While Richard may be the face of the team, Sue is the only one who can bring him down to earth and keep him in check. Now, doesn't that sound like Joséphine Bonaparte?
Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm
You loved him in "Stranger Things," you didn't know he was in "Game of Thrones," not enough of you saw him in "Overlord," and he is about to go silent in "A Quiet Place: Day One" before entertaining us in "Gladiator 2." Get ready, because Joseph Quinn is also joining Marvel as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.
Every team needs a jokester, someone who is the life of the party and so energetic and funny he annoys those closest to him. Even before he became a superhero with fire powers, Johnny Storm was already a star.
Quinn himself exploded onto the scene as Eddie Munson, the breakout star of "Stranger Things" season 4. Eddie was a jokester, a lovable dork who most of the school ignored or found annoying, yet his closest friends recognized him as the coolest guy around. (It's no wonder Dustin admires him so much.) Eddie is capable of acting like a badass hero, but he also loves to joke around with his friends.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm
Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, is the gentle giant of the Fantastic Four. He is cursed with powers that no one wants, so he is a self-deprecating and sad, yet sweet and tough rock monster.
So, when you want a character who is sad and angry, but also a sweet and lovable guy, the absolute perfect casting choice is the guy who plays cousin Richie in "The Bear." Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been appearing in acclaimed and beloved projects for years since he had a small role in "The Royal Tenenbaums" — he also appeared in season 1 of "Andor" — but it was the acclaimed Hulu kitchen drama that really turned Moss-Bachrach into a name worth keeping an eye on. His arc in "The Bear" season 2 was one of the best things about that season, with Moss-Bachrach infusing the character with the kind of self-deprecation that hides a lovable guy who is tailor-made for The Thing.
His casting feels like early-day Marvel when they hired actors who were just about to pop but needed the push of a big-budget blockbuster.
"The Fantastic 4" opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.