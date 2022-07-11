That Stranger Things 4 Breakout Character Was Never Going To Get A Happy Ending

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for "Stranger Things" season 4.

The Duffer Brothers had ominously warned us not to expect a "happy ending" for "Stranger Things" season 4, and they were right, as the ending was bittersweet at best. Although almost all the beloved characters in the central gang of the show are alive (for now), season 4 breakout character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) met a terrible end after he sacrificed himself fighting demo-bats in the Upside Down.

Although this sacrifice is supposed to carry extremely heavy weight, fans of the show have expressed their anger/disappointment at the show's decision to kill such a loveable character off so abruptly. Going on record on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt Duffer clarified that even an alternate ending for Eddie would be a sad one, as he was always conceived as "a bit of a doomed character:"

"In a way, we saw Eddie as a bit of a doomed character. Even imagining the flip side of that where he does survive the battle is not a great life awaiting Eddie back in the right side up either. He was always really designed from the get-go as a doomed character."

This is extremely sad to hear, as while it is true that Eddie's life would have been an especially tough one even if he had survived the events of the season finale, it comes off as a rather unconvincing reason to kill the character for good. However, at least now we know that there's no better "could-have-been" outcome for Eddie, at least according to the Duffers.