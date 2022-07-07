Why The Stranger Things 4 Finale Wasn't Split Into Two Episodes

There is a lot that one can say about the fact that the fourth season final episode of "Stranger Things" was nearly two and a half hours long. Whether you think it was earned or not is entirely up to you, although it's easy to argue that it could've been split into two episodes rather than an episode that is around the same length as "Raging Bull."

However, showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer don't have the same outlook. According to them, the season four finale was always intended to be that long, and it simply didn't make any sense to them that it could be split into two episodes. In an interview with Collider, the Duffers explained that this decision was made primarily due to how the episode's script was paced. After reviewing it, they came to the conclusion that they had to keep it as one big episode rather than splitting it up.