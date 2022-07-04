Don't Expect Stranger Things Season 5 To Be As Long As Season 4

This is the first time that "Stranger Things" hasn't wrapped things up at the end of the season, instead leading very directly into the next chapter of the story. This means that the next and final season won't have to re-establish the characters or the setting, or introduce the threat once again as we end season 4 knowing where everyone stands ⁠— including Vecna.

"Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different" Duffer continued. "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer, it's going to be 'Return of the King'-ish with, like, eight endings."

Now, this remains to be seen. There are reports that next season will start with a time jump, so how exactly are the characters ready for action when they'll also have spent a significant amount of time doing nothing? Time will tell.