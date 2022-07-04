Stranger Things 4 Actor Talks About [SPOILER]'s 'Brutal' Death

As if you needed the warning, but there are mad spoilers in the following piece. Read with caution.

If you're one of the record-breaking number of viewers who tuned in to the "Stranger Things" finale this weekend, you know it was a heartbreaker. The climactic two-episode ending had quite the body count, killing off three villains (though one doesn't seem to actually be dead) and critically injuring Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). But few moments rocked the fandom harder than the untimely demise of Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Hawkins' resident metalhead and this season's new fan-favorite character.

Eddie went out like a hero, trying to draw away a swarm of bloodthirsty demo-bats in the Upside Down so that Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) could take down the villain, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). It was a moment of bittersweet growth for the character, who earlier in the season explained that he's always been prone to running from his problems. Unfortunately, the town of Hawkins didn't get to see it: in the show's final scenes, it's revealed that Hawkins' recent apocalyptic woes are being posthumously pinned on the Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, in a mirror of the real-life Satanic Panic.

I participated in a recent roundtable interview with Quinn, in which he shared his thoughts about his character's death — and his infamous reputation — in the wake of the finale. Although the actor says Eddie's misunderstood legacy isn't "very fair" to him, he also explains that it fits into the larger tonal shift that happens during this increasingly dark season.