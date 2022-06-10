Don't Expect The Stranger Things Season 4 Finale To Have A Happy Ending

The stakes are higher than ever by the end of Volume 1 — Nancy is under Vecna's control, Eleven has learned the truth about Vecna's identity, and the rest of the gang needs to figure out a way to band together. While Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Argyle are attempting to locate Eleven, the rest try and get Steve, Eddie, and Robin out of the Upside Down, although Nancy finds herself targeted by Vecna. Will Nancy make it out alive, after all, especially now that she knows who Vecna truly is?

Even if Eleven gets her powers back by Volume 2, it will be interesting to see her finally channel all of her trauma and rage via this supernatural outlet — which is something the Duffers refer to in the Empire issue, explaining that she will be "pushed to the brink." There are a zillion storylines to resolve, from the jocks back in Hawkins perpetuating Satanic Panic, to the mystery behind why time stopped in the Upside Down when Will had disappeared back in 1983. The Duffers told Empire that the bullying storyline that revolves around Eleven was created to mirror real-life experiences, so I'm guessing that Volume 2 will also tackle some aspects of that as well:

"For us and most of the writers, because we're all a little on the nerdy side, high school wasn't a great time for us. So we're reflecting that."

Apart from this, there's the big question about Vecna, and what his ultimate goal is in terms of targeting traumatized kids in Hawkins. As Vecna has been opening a series of gates with each murder, there must be some sort of reason behind why he is doing so. Does he wish to remake Hawkins according to his twisted vision, to reflect the way in which he views humanity as a whole? Only time will tell.