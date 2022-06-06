Stranger Things Season 4 Finale Has More FX Shots Than All Of Season 3

This post contains minor spoilers for season 4 of "Stranger Things." You have been warned.

It would appear that the creative team behind "Stranger Things" heard the phrase "go big or go home" and took that literally. It was one thing when we learned that Netflix allegedly spent $30 million per episode on the fourth season of the series, and it was another when it was made public that several episodes of season 4 would be longer than some feature films. The record-breaking doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, as the show's co-creator Matt Duffer told Empire, "The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of season 3."

In case y'all forgot because it was three years ago and the pandemic has melted all of our brains, season 3 of "Stranger Things" included the massive attack from the Mind Flayer and the entire battle at Starcourt mall complete with Russian gunfire. "There's an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn't stop," adds co-creator and the other Duffer brother, Ross.

"It's the most complicated thing we've ever attempted to do. [It's] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then — well, everything goes to hell..."

Season 4 has already had its fair share of FX-heavy episodes, with episode 4 introducing an entirely new area of the Upside Down, as well as giving us our best look at the terrifying villain, Vecna. It's safe to speculate that the season finale will feature a showdown in the Upside Down with our favorite nostalgia teens fighting Vecna, and will finally give us a look at Eleven's full potential after her reunion with Owens and Brenner.