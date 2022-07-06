The Stranger Things 4 Finale Almost Killed Off A Completely Different Character

There are spoilers ahead for the entire fourth season of "Stranger Things," so consider this your only warning.

The wait for the final season of "Stranger Things" will be long, but in the meantime, there will be exactly one song playing on a loop, lots of time to speculate about what comes next, and plenty of opportunities to badger the Duffer Brothers about the eventful fourth season of their epic sci-fi series. And boy, do we have questions.

Mysterious as ever, "Stranger Things" ended its fourth season with a massive cliffhanger, just after forcing us to endure several painful developments — like the death of beloved Hellfire Club leader and one-man Metallica cover band, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). And while she managed to pull through in the end, Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield was nearly a casualty in the fight against Vecna. Instead, she ended the season in an ominous coma. There were some other deaths along the way too — Jason Carver gets gruesomely pulled apart by Vecna's Upside Down earthquakes and Papa didn't even make it to the finale but uh, they won't exactly be missed. But while the body count was otherwise graciously low, the Duffer Brothers recently revealed that they had one more death planned for the finale.

During a chat with Collider, the series creators were asked, "Did you originally have any different ending for this season?" It turns out, the answer is yes.