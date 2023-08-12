Mission: Impossible - Fallout Cut A Fully-Filmed Vanessa Kirby Musical Number

After taking over the reins of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, director Chris McQuarrie quickly put his own stamp on the series. From 2015's "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" to 2023's "Dead Reckoning Part One," McQuarrie's take on the series has brought it back to its roots in creating heightened, suspenseful espionage scenarios. It's also made the movies even bigger.

The stunts of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise, doing them all himself as shown in much-hyped pre-release marketing) are one aspect in which the series has to consistently top itself. But for McQuarrie, it's also important that each movie embraces a different kind of spectacular filmmaking, something spontaneous and creative that goes beyond simple James Bond-esque globetrotting gunfights and car chases. Because of that impulse, he might have gone too far with a scene in 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," which is probably why it didn't make the final cut.

The scene in question would have involved the introduction of Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby), or the White Widow, a glamorous arms dealer. With Hunt and his IMF squadmates working to prevent her from brokering a plutonium deal with terrorists, she would introduce herself with a song. Complete with a musical number and an orchestra, according to Collider.

It would have been an appropriately fabulous and seductive entrance for the femme fatale, but for McQuarrie, the scene became a darling in need of killing. With the movie's test cut running close to three hours, he had to be ruthless in consigning material to the cutting room floor.