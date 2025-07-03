The Best Marvel Comics Era Was Overseen By Its Most Controversial Editor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Comic book legend Jim Shooter died on June 30, 2025, at the age of 73. Primarily a writer/editor, Shooter's career was incredible ... right from his, to use the superhero phrase, secret origin.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shooter started writing for DC Comics (then officially known as National) at age 14. He sent in some stories about Superman and the Legion of Superheroes, and soon DC editor Mort Weisinger not only bought them, but he also hired Shooter to write the Legion's adventures full-time. How did Shooter work up the courage to submit stories when he wasn't even out of high school? It wasn't whimsy, it was desperation; he and his family were living in poverty and he thought writing comics would be an easy way to get them some needed extra cash.

To prepare himself, Shooter studied the craft of Stan Lee's Marvel comics, because he thought Marvel's stories were far superior to DC's.

"I got the idea that if I learned to write like this Stan Lee guy, I could write for these other turkeys, DC, because they sure needed the help," recalled Shooter in a 2010 interview. Little did Shooter know that, one day, he would literally have Lee's job as Marvel's editor-in-chief.

In 1978, Shooter became EIC of Marvel Comics and stayed in the role until 1987. Shooter's reign was a period of great success for Marvel; he's probably the most important editor-in-chief the company ever had besides Lee. Similar to Lee's own controversial legacy, though, not everyone working at the company thought of Shooter as their own superhero.

When Shooter took the job, Marvel was at a low point. Lee left the EIC position in 1972, and it became a revolving door of journeyman writers trying their best to do the job: Roy Thomas, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, Gerry Conway, and then Archie Goodwin. In Shooter's first month on the job, Marvel only shipped 26 of the 45 comic series it had planned to. His task was getting the company back on track, and he succeeded while also angering many writers and artists with his strict management style.

Remember, Shooter was reared in comics by Weisinger, who was, in Shooter's own words,"mean as a snake at his nicest." In Sean Howe's "Marvel Comics: The Untold Story" by Sean Howe, Shooter's section in the book's index has a whole subhead for "conflicts between artists and writers." But do the results of his EIC tenure speak for themselves?