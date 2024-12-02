Transformers Fans Can Thank Two Marvel Legends For The Robots In Disguise

O'Neil (who passed in 2020) is moreso remembered for his work at DC Comics. In the 1970s, he revitalized Batman alongside artist Neal Adams (paving the way for "Batman: The Animated Series"). O'Neil and Adams' "Green Lantern/Green Arrow" comics also introduced the politics of the day to their young readers, but without talking down to them.

Like most prolific superhero writers, O'Neil bounced between the two big publishers. From 1980 to 1986, he was at Marvel and wrote "Iron Man," "Daredevil," and ultimately the original "Transformers" character profiles. Some of O'Neil's contributions endured — most notably, he came up with the name "Optimus Prime" for the Autobots' leader, a red truck/robot toy originally known as "Battle Convoy." Voice actor Peter Cullen brought Optimus to life, but O'Neil drew the blueprint.

However, for whatever reason, Shooter and/or Hasbro didn't like O'Neil's work. Editor Bob Budiansky was recruited to revise the profiles (apparently on a tight deadline).

Jim Shooter was no doubt an impactful figure in American comics, but he's also a controversial one. He'd been working in comics since he was 14 years old, when he mailed in a Legion of Superheroes comic to DC. Shooter's Legion comic impressed editor Mort Weisinger enough to commission more from him, and soon this comic-making superboy was writing Superman. This may sound like a fanboy's dream, but Shooter's audacity wasn't born of naivety. In a 2010 interview, Shooter explained:

"My family needed the money. I was doing this to save the house; my father had a beat-up old car and the engine died – this is before I started working for DC – and that first check bought a rebuilt engine for his car so he didn't have to walk to work anymore. I was doing this because I had to, working my way through high school to help keep my family alive."

Introduced to Marvel Comics at age 12, Shooter thought they were much better than the Distinguished Competition: "I got the idea that if I learned to write like this Stan Lee guy, I could write for these other turkeys, DC, because they sure needed the help." So, when he got the chance, he moved over to Marvel and became editor-in-chief in 1978. There, he gained a reputation for being a controlling editor. In a 1987 deposition, Shooter stated "The author of [X-Men] is Marvel Comics," denigrating the contributions of writer Chris Claremont and artists like Dave Cockrum and John Byrne.

Hasbro wasn't the only toy company Shooter let into the door, either. He wrote the original 1984 "Secret Wars," the first comic "crossover event" that was really an advertisement for Mattel's new Marvel action figures. Marvel and DC have been chasing the sales' high of "Secret Wars" ever since and the effects of constant "events" have been negative.