One Perfect Sci-Fi Comic Series Is Outselling Nearly Every Marvel And DC Title

One reason why "Transformers" has sustained its success is Daniel Warren Johnson's unrelenting pacing. DWJ's style has been compared to manga, which tends to get less lost in wordiness than American comics; reading "Transformers" feels like a breathless battle shonen, where the story is told through action. Something happens in every issue of "Transformers," with not a page wasted. Even the chapters that have to be set up, like issue #2 and issue #8, still have a lot going on with the characters.

This pacing boosts the stakes. "Transformers" has always nominally been a war story. This comic has the narrative pendulum that a story like that needs: sometimes the Autobots are winning, sometimes the Decepticons are winning, and the comic keeps flipping this back and forth as the two sides each gain then lose advantages. Johnson is even getting infamous for killing characters, even sacred cows, but in a war comic, no one should feel safe.

Basically, "Transformers" operates like a monthly comic should. When a story comes with regular gaps, and you need to keep paying $3.99 apiece, each single issue has to be worth it on its own terms — not only as part of a larger whole.

It remains a topic of discussion in the comics community if the "20-30 page floppy issue every month" distribution model is outdated. The usual solution is that the industry should move exclusively to 120+ or so trade paperbacks. Take how DC is currently having great success with their "Compact Comics" line, which reprints classic DC comics in a cheap, manga-sized paperback. "Transformers" shows the monthly model might still have juice.

A well-paced story is nothing without characters to share the ride with, though. Great comics need an anchor and in "Transformers," it's Optimus Prime. The Autobot leader is similar to Darth Vader; his image is so filtered through childhood memory it can be hard to write him as a character, not an icon. As I've written before at IGN, DWJ breaks through that haze and writes Optimus as a hero, but a fallible one. (But also not like the vengeful and bloodthirsty Optimus Prime in the Michael Bay "Transformers" films.)

This comic has maybe the greatest depiction of Optimus Prime — ever. DWJ's Prime is gentle but not soft. He's kind but also a capable leader and warrior. Every lost innocent life pains him, and so he will go to the ends of Cybertron and back again to save just one.

Skybound Entertainment

Optimus feels guilt for the lives he couldn't save and the ones he's had to take in war. Every second he knows the weight of his leadership, the burden hardest to bear, but he pushes forward.