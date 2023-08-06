The Transformers Writer Behind Optimus Prime Has A Problem With Michael Bay

Have you ever noticed Optimus Prime in Michael Bay's "Transformers" films isn't really all that heroic? To be fair, he doesn't start that way in Bay's original 2007 "Transformers" film. There, he tries to keep the fights between the Autobots and Decepticons away from densely-populated areas and, when that's not possible, makes an active effort to minimize casualties. Optimus even implores Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) to place the AllSpark (ie. the film's MacGuffin) in his chest during the climax, knowing it will kill him but will also prevent his arch-nemesis Megatron and the other Decepticons from wreaking havoc on the universe.

Of course, Sam sticks the AllSpark in Megatron's chest to kill him instead, and Optimus and the Autobots return in the 2009 sequel, "Revenge of the Fallen," now working with humanity to hunt down the remaining Decepticons. By this point, however, Optimus has basically morphed into Judge Dredd, anointing himself judge, jury, and executioner and straight-up killing Decepticons in cold blood. Even after he's killed by Megatron (who got better) and returns from Prime Heaven (don't ask), Optimus' bloodlust only grows.

By the time we get to the climactic battle of Chicago in 2011's "Dark of the Moon," Optimus barely seems worried about protecting civilians and kills Megatron ... er, again by ripping his head and spine out of his body (cue the "Mortal Kombat" announcer booming "Fatality!"). He then turns to his traitorous predecessor, Sentinel Prime, and shoots him dead in the face. Is it any wonder Bay's fifth "Transformers" film, "The Last Knight," sees Optimus become a flat-out villain (albeit, only after being brainwashed by the nefarious Cybertronian deity Quintessa)?

Understandably, one of the chief creatives behind the original '80s animated "Transformers" series, "The Transformers," has some thoughts on the subject.