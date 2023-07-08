The Best And The Worst Moments From The Transformers Film Franchise

The "Transformers" franchise has endured for decades, from its cartoon-and-toy origins in the mid-'80s to the blockbuster movie series launched by Michael Bay's live-action film in 2007. Time has certainly flown by. Despite the diminished commercial success over the wave of sequels that followed, the box office performance of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" indicates that there's still an audience appetite for these beloved robots in disguise.

Still, with so many entries — many of them critical failures — it's easy to find moments that don't quite work. Whether it's the incessant screaming of Shia LaBeouf's character, the persistent misogyny surrounding Megan Fox, or Optimus Prime's perplexing violence, there are sequences in the "Transformers" films that leave viewers scratching their head or reeling in disappointment. But the movies were hits for a reason, and there are certainly moments of awesomeness that deserve recognition as well.

I've sifted through the hours of footage to find the particular stand-out moments — best and worst — from the eight feature-length "Transformers" films (including the 1986 animated movie). Let's roll out!