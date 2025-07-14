5 Reasons Why James Gunn's Superman Soared At The Box Office

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's one of the biggest box office openings of 2025. After literally years of anticipation, director James Gunn's "Superman" has arrived, ushering in with it a new era for the DC Universe. At least in the early going, audiences turned up in droves to see what the man behind Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy could bring to the Man of Steel.

"Superman" ultimately opened with $220 million at the global box office during its first weekend of release, including an estimated $125 million domestically. That domestic number is just a bit more than Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" brought in back in 2013, with Henry Cavill's debut as Superman bowing to $116.9 million en route to $668 million worldwide. The hope, then, is that "Superman" can avoid having a big drop off in its second weekend. As you may recall, Snyder's "Man of Steel" follow-up, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," kicked off with $166 million domestically in 2016 before dropping off a cliff in weekend two. Thankfully, that seems less likely to happen here.

Gunn's "Superman" carries a budget north of $200 million, so it's going to need decent legs to become a meaningful theatrical hit for Warner Bros. With that being said, it's already gotten Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the DCU off to a promising start on the big-screen. So, what went right here? How did Gunn manage to get audiences back on board for more DC after a messy few years? We're going to break down the biggest reasons why "Superman" became a hit at the box office in its opening weekend. Let's dive in.