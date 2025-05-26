Henry Cavill's Man Of Steel 2 Plans Explained By One-Time Screenwriter

As James Gunn's "Superman" is finally set to hit theaters, there's probably a fascinating tell-all book (or two) to be written about the long and winding saga of Warner Bros. trying to make its flagship DC character happen on the big screen in recent years. In a twist that feels destined to become a game-winning answer during a round of bar trivia, Henry Cavill's run as the Man of Steel abruptly ended in a sequel-bait tease at the very end of "Black Adam." But, obviously, that was never meant to be the endgame. In fact, the problem is that there were almost too many directions to take the character. Before Dwayne Johnson infamously tried and failed to change "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," there was Zack Snyder's expansive, intricate, and decidedly dark plans for Superman. Once that fell apart, however, WB/DC could've turned to a very different franchise filmmaker to resurrect the big blue Boy Scout ... but, alas, that wasn't meant to be.

While Christopher McQuarrie is currently enjoying a well-earned victory lap on the heels of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," a previous fork in the road could've led the multi-hyphenate down a much more comic book-y path. We've known since the release of "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" that McQuarrie was once interested in scripting a proper "Man of Steel" sequel for Cavill (who, of course, stole the show in "Fallout" with his mustache-twirling, arm-reloading villainy). The "Mission: Impossible" director even went so far as to pitch his concept of the film to WB, along with a written proposal for a related "Green Lantern" production.

None of this ever came to pass, clearly, but McQuarrie is now opening up about what could've been.

