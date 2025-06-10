James Gunn's DC Universe Will Avoid Marvel's Biggest Problem With A Simple Rule

Superman has always been a character that's represented ideals such as hope, altruism, and the indomitable human spirit, but this year, he's standing tall against a scourge endemic to many a recent comic book movie: Homework. As Warner Bros. seeks to reboot its flagship franchise with a whole new DC Universe unfolding under the careful eye of studio co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, no movie feels more crucial right out of the gate than Gunn's upcoming "Superman." Part of that comes down to simply making good and successful movies, which would be a refreshing change of pace from the string of critical and box office disappointments leftover from the previous regime. But equally as important is the need to avoid the mistakes of DC's biggest and most formidable competitor, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To that end, we can apparently wave goodbye to the notion of having to treat every single movie and show as homework just to understand what comes next. The MCU infamously leaned a little too hard on that whole #ItsAllConnected mantra and ended up alienating significant amounts of its own audience, many of whom didn't necessarily bother watching Disney+ shows like "Ms. Marvel" and "WandaVision" in order to remain up to date on "The Marvels," for instance. According to Gunn, however, we won't have to worry about that with his rebooted DC Universe.

In a new cover story over at Entertainment Weekly, the "Superman" writer/director and franchise architect reassures fans that the viewing experience from one project to the next should be a pain-free one. As he explains, "I am really trying to be careful that anybody can dip in and see the story that is up next and not feel like they're missing information." It's one thing to say that, of course, and quite another to successfully put that into practice. Given how much is riding on the financial performance of "Superman," however, the creative team has even more incentive to live up to this particular promise.