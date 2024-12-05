The Superman & Lois Series Finale Made History With An Unexpected Death

Heavy spoilers ahead for the "Superman & Lois" finale.

The era of the Arrowverse is officially over, as is the era of DC superheroes on The CW. It's fitting, then, that what started with "Smallville" telling the origin of Superman over 20 years ago would end with "Superman & Lois" bringing the story of the Man of Steel to a definitive end.

Unlike most shows in the Arrowverse, "Superman & Lois" didn't take on the form of an origin story. Instead, the show followed Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) after he had already spent 20 years on the job as the Man of Tomorrow, married Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and had two teenage sons. By the time we meet him, this version of Superman has already accomplished nearly everything you'd expect the character to go through in a movie trilogy, having even defeated Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) and sent him to jail before the start of the series.

This was indeed a truly special show, one that managed to do a lot of unprecedented things with its characters. "Superman & Lois" gave us a poignant and nuanced story about Lois Lane being diagnosed with breast cancer; it killed Jor-El's hologram and introduced the hologram for Superman's mom, Lara (Mariana Klaveno); it turned Bizarro into Doomsday; it had Clark reveal his identity to the world; it even had the Man of Steel slowly lose his powers and become human.

In the series finale, "Superman & Lois" brought the fight between Superman and Doomsday to its conclusion, with the monster formerly known as Bizarro allowing himself to be thrown into the sun in a rather tragic moment before Superman finally fought Lex Luthor wearing his power suit. With both iconic villains defeated, we then jump forward in time, first showing Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) marrying John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), then flashing forward to the last years of Superman and Lois's lives. That's right, "Superman & Lois" just made history by giving us the first live-action deaths of Lois Lane and Clark Kent, the first proper, conclusive resolution to a Superman story.

It's rather cool to think that, more than any other superhero, Superman has had every aspect of his life explored in a live-action TV series. "Krypton" showed his ancestry and where he came from, "Smallville" revealed his origin story, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" told us his love story, and now "Superman & Lois" has shown us the legacy he left behind and the last years of his life.