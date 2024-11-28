Superman & Lois Does Something No Superman Adaptation Has Ever Done Before

This article contains spoilers for "Superman & Lois."

Secret identities are vital and key to superhero stories. It's what helps keep the illusion that anyone could be a hero and that anyone could be under the mask. And yet, there are quite a few superheroes without a secret identity. The Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially did away with the concept from the very start when Tony Stark revealed his identity to the world. In the DC universe, at least in the comics, Wonder Woman lives without a secret identity, as does Aquaman (mostly because he is openly the king of Atlantis in addition to a superhero), and even Elongated Man revealed his identity essentially the moment he got powers.

But there are heroes whose identities are so essential to the character that they are sacred and untouched (mostly) like Batman, Spider-Man, and Superman. Even when these characters have their identities revealed, it doesn't last long — "Spider-Man: No Way Home" did a whole movie out of finding a magical way to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man, and when Superman told the world he was Clark Kent in the comics in 2019, it wasn't long before the world magically forgot about it.

In the Arrowverse, too, secret identities were sacred and the primary source of drama for most of its run. "Arrow" and "The Flash" particularly mined a lot of drama out of their heroes having to lie to their loved ones about who they really are. That is, of course, until Oliver Queen exposed his secret in "Arrow," but even then that didn't change the show's dynamic that much, and before long, Oliver died. But things are different in the very last Arrowverse show. In the last season of "Superman & Lois," the Man of Steel did something he's never before done in a live-action movie or TV show — he publicly revealed his secret identity and told the world he is Clark Kent.