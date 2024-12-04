How The Superman & Lois Series Finale Killed Off Its Strongest DC Comics Villain

Spoilers for "Superman & Lois" to follow.

With the end of "Superman & Lois," the last remnant of the old Arrowverse has been swept away, leaving The CW's multi-series TV franchise now just a notable blip in the long history of scripted television. To be fair, the Arrowverse officially came to a close with the series finale of "The Flash" back in 2023, due to some multiverse shenanigans. But parallel universes and time travel didn't stop shows from being connected under the franchise banner before, so for all intents and purposes, this is the real, final end, and it brings a surprisingly tender sendoff for one of the show's main villains — Doomsday.

If you watch the show and know much about the Superman comics, you'll know that this particular version of the deadly beast is a good deal different from past incarnations. That's because "Superman & Lois" did something no previous DC Comics adaptation has done by combining Doomsday and Bizarro, another major Man of Steel bad guy and an evil twin of sorts for Kal-El, into a single character. Over the last couple of seasons, the show blended Superman's dark other half with the horrifying death and rebirth origin story for Doomsday, leading to a final death scene that's more touching moment than climactic battle.

After a good bit of teamwork on Earth knocks Doomsday out cold, Clark flies him to the sun to put him to rest for good. His enemy awakens right before his death and the two share a quiet moment of mutual understanding, with Doomsday recalling his former life as Superman before allowing himself to be gently pushed into oblivion by Clark.