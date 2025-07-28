Superman Is Already The Biggest Comic Book Movie Of 2025 At The Box Office

After just three weekends in theaters, director James Gunn's "Superman" has become the biggest superhero movie of 2025. That is, admittedly, a relatively low bar this year, with Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" ($415 million worldwide) having previously led the way, followed by "Thunderbolts*" ($382 million worldwide). The days of expecting these films will coast to $1 billion with ease are long behind us. That having been said, Gunn's big, bold first movie as part of the new DC Universe is off to a damn good start.

The superhero blockbuster, which stars David Corenswet as our new Man of Steel, pulled in an additional $24.8 million domestically over the weekend despite the fact that Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrived with a bang, taking in $218 million globally. But Marvel didn't totally eat DC's lunch in this case, with "Superman" also pulling in another $19.8 million overseas. That gives it $289.5 million domestically to go with $213.2 million internationally for a running global total of $502.7 million.

As of this writing, that's good enough to make "Superman" the eighth-biggest movie of 2025 overall, trailing "F1" ($509.6 million), "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" ($591.9 million), "How to Train Your Dragon" ($605.9 million), "Jurassic World Rebirth" ($718.3 million), "A Minecraft Movie" ($955.1 million), "Lilo & Stitch" ($1.01 billion), and the massive Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne-Zha 2" ($2.2 billion). Before all's said and done, Supes will make his way further up that list.

One of the only downsides when it comes to "Superman" so far is the fact that the overseas grosses are lagging pretty far behind those from North America. Even so, against a reported budget of $225 million, the film is well on its way to turning a profit for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. The break-even point for "Superman" has been pegged somewhere between $500 and $700 million, with the number for breaking even purely from theatrical revenue probably being closer to the latter number.