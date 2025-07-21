Next Wonder Woman Movie Gets An Important Update Following James Gunn's Superman
Less than two weeks after "Superman" introduced the new DC Universe to the world with David Corenswet taking over as our new Man of Steel, Warner Bros. is getting ready to recast another A-list superhero from the pages of DC Comics. A new "Wonder Woman" movie is officially moving forward at the studio, with a writer on board to reboot the franchise.
According to The Wrap, Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write the new "Wonder Woman" movie for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. DC seems to love Nogueira, as she previously wrote the "Supergirl" movie, which hits theaters next summer. No word yet on who will play Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, but Gal Gadot won't be returning to the role, since this is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's full DCU reboot, and they are moving on from the former DC Extended Universe era.
Casting will surely begin to find the new Wonder Woman soon. As for Nogueira, she also wrote the live-action "Teen Titans" movie for DC Studios, which has yet to receive an official green light. In any event, the fact that Gunn and Safran, the co-heads of the studio, have now entrusted her with three major projects is telling. They clearly like what she brings to the table and because of the way things are unfolding, Nogueira has been given arguably the most important assignment on DC's current to-do list.
WB and DC are trying to build a new universe and "Superman" had a strong start at the box office, giving them confidence to proceed. The next logical character to bring to the big screen would be Batman, as he's arguably the most popular superhero on the planet. Unfortunately, things are a little complicated with the Caped Crusader right now.
Wonder Woman is next up for the DC Universe because Batman can't be
Currently, Warner Bros. is working on director Matt Reeves' long-awaited "The Batman Part II," which has been delayed several times and is currently set to hit theaters in October 2027. That movie will see "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson return as Bruce Wayne. However, Gunn has made it clear that Pattinson won't be Batman in the new DC Universe. That complicates matters for DC Studios.
It's unlikely that Warner Bros. wants multiple Batmen running around at once. When the new DCU slate was first announced, "The Brave and the Bold," which was to be directed by Andy Muschietti ("The Flash"), was part of it. Presumably, that film is meant to be the introduction of the DCU's new Batman. But Gunn recently said that DC won't release that film in the same calendar year as "The Batman Part II," so we're looking at late 2028 at the earliest — most likely 2029. That's a long time to wait for the biggest A-list superhero in DC's catalog.
As a result, Gunn and Safran are going to have to lean into other A-list characters. Hence, why a new Wonder Woman has now become a top priority. Given that director Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" was already canceled once Gunn and Safran were hired to take over DC Studios, that particular franchise has a clear runway for a fresh start. 2017's "Wonder Woman" was a huge hit, but "Wonder Woman 1984" was a disappointment critically and commercially. That helped make for a clean break, whereas Batman is a little messier at the moment.
DC can use "Supergirl" next year and presumably "Wonder Woman" in 2027 to help build out the new DCU, giving it a solid foundation, while building to the reveal of a new Batman in the coming years. Certainly, Warner Bros. and Gunn would like to have a new Batman in the DCU sooner, but that's not the hand they were dealt. So it's Diana Prince to the rescue.
The new "Wonder Woman" movie doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned.