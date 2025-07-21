Next Wonder Woman Movie Gets An Important Update Following James Gunn's Superman

Less than two weeks after "Superman" introduced the new DC Universe to the world with David Corenswet taking over as our new Man of Steel, Warner Bros. is getting ready to recast another A-list superhero from the pages of DC Comics. A new "Wonder Woman" movie is officially moving forward at the studio, with a writer on board to reboot the franchise.

According to The Wrap, Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write the new "Wonder Woman" movie for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. DC seems to love Nogueira, as she previously wrote the "Supergirl" movie, which hits theaters next summer. No word yet on who will play Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, but Gal Gadot won't be returning to the role, since this is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's full DCU reboot, and they are moving on from the former DC Extended Universe era.

Casting will surely begin to find the new Wonder Woman soon. As for Nogueira, she also wrote the live-action "Teen Titans" movie for DC Studios, which has yet to receive an official green light. In any event, the fact that Gunn and Safran, the co-heads of the studio, have now entrusted her with three major projects is telling. They clearly like what she brings to the table and because of the way things are unfolding, Nogueira has been given arguably the most important assignment on DC's current to-do list.

WB and DC are trying to build a new universe and "Superman" had a strong start at the box office, giving them confidence to proceed. The next logical character to bring to the big screen would be Batman, as he's arguably the most popular superhero on the planet. Unfortunately, things are a little complicated with the Caped Crusader right now.