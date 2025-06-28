Marvel Kept The Real Thunderbolts Title A Secret With A Clever Trick

The following contains spoilers for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*."

It's no secret that Phases 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had their ups and downs. Since the unprecedented success of the Infinity Saga, particularly after "Avengers: Endgame," it's been an uphill battle for Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who, in many ways, became a victim of his success. While there have been some standout home runs, such as "WandaVision" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the post-"Endgame" MCU has spawned some of the most uninspired entries in the franchise, including the abysmal "Secret Invasion" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

James Gunn, whose swan song with Marvel Studios came in the form of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," has shared his thoughts on why he believes the MCU's woes speak to the struggles of the greater movie industry. Ultimately, a quality script is the top concern, and despite the property's missteps, the MCU's final Phase 5 film, "Thunderbolts*," is, without a doubt, one of its best movies in a hot minute, much of which can be attributed to the screenplay credited to Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. Along with its character-driven focus, working in tandem with Jake Schreier's confident direction, "Thunderbolts*" stands out as a refreshing chapter in a franchise that has been spinning its wheels.

On top of the film's quality (in her review for /FIlm, BJ Colangelo called it "one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, namely because it doesn't feel like something from the current era of MCU cinema), "Thunderbolts*" has been making waves due to the revelation of its real title. Given that Phase 5's cinematic finale has been promoted with an asterisk in its title, the movie concludes by giving both the titular team and the film around them a different moniker: "The New Avengers." This surprise title has been the source of much of the movie's marketing since its theatrical release and teases exciting things to come when "Avengers: Doomsday" arrives in 2026. With such a bombshell reveal, one can only imagine how Marvel Studios kept it under wraps. Thankfully, two of the film's actors have now revealed how they pulled this neat trick off.