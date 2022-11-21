Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Explains How That Surprise Relationship Came About [Exclusive]

When I asked Moore about Ross and Val's romantic history, he shared that the idea stemmed from Coogler as a way to bring more nuance to both characters:

"We knew we wanted somebody to be able to put pressure on Ross, who, I think, for reasons that I understand, even in the first movie, wants to be an ally to Wakanda, but maybe can't in a way that he is used to because he has people who think — in their own way — have a defensible position by the U.S. government of how they would see Wakanda on the world stage."

And Val is a character who — much like Nick Fury in Phase One — we wanted to start to lay the groundwork for, and to ask the question: If Nick Fury's agenda was to build the Avengers, what is her agenda? I think that's fun. As far as them being exes, it was a little bit of nuance that Ryan thought would be helpful in making their relationship feel really resonant. So it's not just a boss and employee, which is fun, and I think colors the way they perform their scenes in a way, hopefully, that's enjoyable."