A Movie Most Americans Have Never Seen Could Make Box Office History

It's been a roller coaster of a year at the box office, from the low lows of January when disappointments like "Wolf Man" were having to carry the load, to the high highs we've seen more recently with movies such as "Lilo & Stitch" over-delivering with $1 billion globally. But the biggest surprise of 2025 remains the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," which shattered records by making more than $2 billion earlier this year. Almost all of that money came from China, which is probably why most English-speaking folks in North America have never even heard of it. That narrative will be changing soon, though, if A24 has anything to say about it.

The studio behind "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is set to release an English-dubbed version of director Jiao Zi's smash hit in the U.S. on the weekend of August 22. While we can't say for sure how it's going to go, there at least exists a possibility that this re-release could push "Ne Zha 2" past a massive box office milestone: It could pass James Cameron's "Titanic" to become the fourth-biggest movie of all time. Yes, really.

Unadjusted for inflation, 1997's smash hit "Titanic" made $2.264 billion through the years, counting its various re-releases. As of right now, "Ne Zha 2" has $2.2 billion worldwide to its name. Without getting down to the pennies of it all, the animated record-breaker would need to earn somewhere between $60 and $65 million more to overtake Cameron's landmark '90s blockbuster. If A24's English version can travel even a little in Europe or other English-speaking countries, that number is very much in reach.

"Ne Zah 2" made roughly 88% of its money in China. It's the highest-grossing movie ever in a single country by a lot, with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.6 million) a distant second. And it made just $20.8 million in the U.S. earlier this year. In short, there is a lot of room for growth in the global theatrical marketplace.