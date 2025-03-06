Peacock Is Streaming The Prequel To The Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever

"Ne Zha 2," or "Ne Zha: The Demon Boy Havoc in the Sea," is making waves at the box office, breaking records and making history every week. Like its predecessor, it took five years to make this movie, and over 100 animation companies around the world and thousands of artists contributed to it. That's an epic production worthy of its epic story, and audiences are responding in kind, showing up to movie theaters in droves to see it. This has catapulted "Ne Zha 2" to the very top of the list of highest-grossing animated films ever made, despite only releasing outside of China a couple of weeks ago.

Loosely based on the 16th-century Chinese novel "Investiture of the Gods," the film tells the mythical story of Nezha, a popular character in Chinese mythology who becomes a deity. These films follow the rise of Ne Zha, a rebellious prankster of a boy born from a heavenly pearl, who is destined to bring destruction to the world and grows up feared and hated. The movie has action as epic and large-scale as any big-budget fantasy movie, and as many poop and booger jokes as a kids' feature. It's basically like if "Shrek" took place in Middle-earth.

It's a great time for Chinese animation. As audiences worldwide are embracing international titles, animation not just from Japan, but also Korea and China are finding bigger audiences worldwide than ever, with shows like the nail-biting "Link Click" proving very successful.

This is to say, you should watch "Ne Zha 2" in theaters if you can, with the IMAX format in particular making the movie even better (a rare thing in animation, as it doesn't always jibe with that format). Before you do that, however, you should definitely check out the first "Ne Zha," which is now streaming on Peacock and also remains a rather spectacular animated feature.