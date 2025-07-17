Disney Just Became The First Hollywood Studio With A $1 Billion Box Office Hit In 2025

It's official: Disney has become the first Hollywood studio to score a $1 billion box office hit in 2025. The movie in question is the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake, which opened to more than $180 million across the four-day Memorial Day weekend in May. Ever since then, it's been on a tear and has now amassed more money globally than any other American-made movie this year.

To date, director Dean Fleischer Camp's "Lilo & Stitch" has made $416.2 million domestically to go with a whopping $584.8 million internationally for a grand total of $1 billion worldwide. That makes it the 58th movie to ever cross the milestone, just behind "Jurassic World Dominion" ($1.001 billion). Rather crucially, though, it is not the top-grossing movie of the year overall. That honor goes to the animated Chinese blockbuster "Ne-Zha 2," which made well over $2 billion earlier this year, with most of that money coming from China alone.

That aside, Disney's latest live-action remake is one of only two films this year to surpass $400 million at the domestic box office, joining "A Minecraft Movie" ($424 million domestically/$955 million worldwide). That movie just barely missed out on the $1 billion global milestone, but it could get there with an eventual re-release of some kind. In any event, it's now Disney's moment to pop the champagne. Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman had this to say about it: