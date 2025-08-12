How To Watch James Gunn's Superman At Home

Alexa, play "Punkrocker." We finally realized that it was cool to be a little cheesy again in 2025, and writer/director James Gunn's "Superman" played a big role in getting us all to that point. Third time was indeed the charm for the most famous superhero of all time, as Superman received the theatrical reboot we've all been waiting for with a movie that successfully kickstarted this new DC Universe. Audiences clearly agreed, flocking to their nearest multiplex and fairly easily establishing "Superman" as the comic book movie to beat this year. Buoyed by great word of mouth and even holding its own against its biggest competition from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Gunn's throwback movie left us humming that iconic John Williams theme all the way home.

But who says the good times can't last even longer? Even as "Superman" remains playing in theaters around the world, we've now received official word on when we can expect the Big Blue Boy Scout to fly into homes on digital release. That official word comes courtesy of none other than Gunn himself, who posted on Twitter (only Lex Luthor would call it "X") that, "['Superman'] is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!"

#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters! pic.twitter.com/xziRucg3xG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2025

August 15, 2025 is the date to mark down in your calendar, Superman fans. That's when the blockbuster will be made available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and many more. Even better, those who buy the digital copy will be granted access to special bonus features, including a director's commentary track with Gunn, a gag reel, and deleted scenes. For those who'd rather wait for the physical media release, well, we also have good news for you. Read on for all the details below!