Marvel's Fantastic Four And James Gunn's Superman Have More In Common Than You'd Think

Like James Gunn's "Superman," the new "Fantastic Four" movie throws us off the deep end and into a fully realized world of heroes. At the start of the movie, the Fantastic Four have already been active for four years (three in the case of Superman) and the movie spends a lot of time exploring just how much he world has changed due to their impact. Granted, the Fantastic Four seem to be the only superpowered individuals in this world — unlike "Superman" which has been populated by metahumans for centuries — but this is nevertheless a world that has already seen plenty of big superhero stories. The movie begins with a montage exploring the history of the heroic family and every one of the many villains they have defeated over the years — from the hilarious Mole Man to Red Ghost and his Super-Apes.

This means that the movie proper can focus on the heroes facing a big personal crisis that interrogates their place in the world rather than just showing them learning the ropes. Everyone has complete control over their powers, and the tension comes from them having to face the very first threat they can't just fight easily. Similarly, when we first meet Clark Kent in "Superman" he's already earned the world's love and admiration, and he's very confident in his abilities. That the movie begins mere minutes after his vey first defeat means the character goes through an existential crisis and ponders what his place in the world is, especially after he learns that his parents wanted him to rule over Earth.

Indeed, both movies throw philosophical questions at the heroes through their own character dynamics. In "Superman," we see Lois and Clark arguing about whether Superman should interfere in foreign affairs, what authority a superhero really has, and whether doing good supersedes proper protocol — and the tension these conversations create has an impact on their romance. In "Fantastic Four: First Steps," Sue and Reed argue over what responsibility their "family" has to the world and whether that responsibility is more important than their commitment to each other.