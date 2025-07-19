James Gunn's Superman Sneaks In A Nod To The First Ever Superhero Team

Though this could just be an Easter egg, the inclusion of Justice Society characters in "Superman" is very significant. It doesn't matter if James Gunn does something with this in the next year or 15 years from now when the DC Universe is running out of ideas, but it's the mere fact that this is now a universe where heroes have been around for centuries and where there already has been at least one superhero team is quite a big deal.

And it is all part of the world-building of the movie. As Gunn told BuzzFeed, the mural came about as a need to replace a real historical mural at the Hall of Justice location with "a mural of the metahumans that have existed in the DCU over the years." So, yes, he's confirmed all these heroes have been active at one point or another in the time before "Superman."

This can give the DC Universe something Marvel has never quite figured out: legacy. Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe toyed with that idea, mostly in the "Hawkeye" series, it has yet to really explore the ramifications of superheroes passing the baton to the next generation, or how heroes acted in previous eras. DC, on the other hand, has this in spades, most prominently in the animated show "Young Justice," which excels at showing mentors passing their mantle to their proteges and hero titles having several generations (like Aquaman). The Arrowverse series "The Flash" did this as well, with Jay Garrick becoming a mentor to Barry Allen.

If the DC Universe leans into this idea of superheroes being around for centuries, it helps sell a fleshed-out and lived-in universe. And if James Gunn and Peter Safran intend on keeping this franchise alive for more than a decade, having heroes like Batman, Aquaman, or even Superman (down the line) pass on the torch to proteges or their kids would be quite a cool idea straight from the comics. What better way to start showing that legacy than by connecting the future Justice League (or even the current Justice Gang) to the original team of heroes?