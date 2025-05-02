Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

I know, we've been here before, haven't we? Any time a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie releases, we have to go through a whole song and dance about how this one finally delivers something we've never actually seen in the franchise before. And then the next one comes out and we say all the same things about it all over again, as if we have the collective memory of a goldfish. It's an endless cycle of hyperbole and hysteria, driven by fans and (admittedly) critics alike, and it's a trend that already felt played out 10 Marvel movies ago.

Advertisement

"Thunderbolts*" is releasing during an awfully unique moment in the property's history, however, when the spell has finally been broken and we've all come around to the idea that Marvel actually has to earn our praise these days. But, against all odds, this underdog team-up movie doesn't just feel like one of the best and most complete films from this series in quite some time (as many early reactions painted the film). It also goes to some deeper and darker places than many of us may have ever expected. That's precisely why, for my money, "Thunderbolts*" features perhaps the darkest single moment of any MCU movie. Yes, I know there's a few competing lines of thought that would seem to dispute this. For one thing, that's precisely the kind of statement about a family-friendly PG-13 blockbuster that would (rightfully) deserve a response involving that SpongeBob roller coaster meme. For another, didn't we already see half the universe literally snapped out of existence in "Avengers: Infinity War"?

Advertisement

It's fair to wonder what could possibly make "Thunderbolts*" worthy of a title like that. Well, one particular scene in the final act carefully plays out like another standard superhero moment ... right up until the second things go horribly wrong. It's shocking, demoralizing, and certainly a gut-punch — and the MCU's darkest moment yet.