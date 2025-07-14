James Gunn's Best Superman Scene Explains The Movie's Most Powerful Message

This article contains spoilers for "Superman."

Breaking news: Journalism is dying. Maybe that doesn't seem quite true for you, the beautiful and intelligent person reading this article, but it's a sad, slow, and seemingly unstoppable reality. Like any major cultural or societal change, the reasons for this are numerous, but there are two major ones which pose a threat not just to the livelihood of news media and their employees, but to everyone on the planet. One is the gradual erosion of the concept of truth. Sure, any philosopher will tell you that no two individuals' versions of the truth are the exact same, but for many decades, verifiable facts and expertise counted for quite a lot. In an age poisoned by social media, political grifters, and the advent of AI, facts and expertise have become drowned out by too much insidious noise. Then there's the fear held by journalists about losing opportunities just for doing their jobs. Too many journalists have learned the hard way that access and advancement can be cut off for those who aren't perceived as friendly to mega-corporations or people in power.

All of this is why those journalists who continue to do their jobs ethically and with integrity are so valuable and inspiring. It's only fair that the arts reward their good work by providing some new role models for them on screen, and that's exactly what writer/director James Gunn has done with his crowd-pleasing new "Superman" movie. Gunn's decision to include the Daily Planet, the Metropolis news publication where Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet) works alongside award-winning reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), is kind of a victory all by itself, with the filmmaker resisting the temptation to completely revamp or do away with a key element of Superman's lore in updating the mythos to the present day. Gunn even goes beyond that, as "Superman" makes it a point to champion Lois, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Perry White (Wendell Pierce), and the rest of the Planet crew as people who are as integral to stopping the schemes of billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as Superman is.

When I spoke with Gunn ahead of the release of "Superman," he told me he believes "journalism is incredibly important." His film demonstrates that his belief is present throughout "Superman," no more so than within a key scene between Lois and Clark that is one of the best moments in the film. It's not only illustrative of the duo's relationship and their individual characters, but it also helps establish many key themes of the movie, chief among them the message that journalism, when done well, can save the world.