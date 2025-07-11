James Gunn Explains The Balance Of Sadness And Hope In His Superman Movie [Exclusive Interview]

Superhero films have been a major cornerstone of blockbuster cinema for decades now. In fact, it's been nearly a half-century since Richard Donner's "Superman" proved that heroes in tights needn't be laughed at but could be inspiring instead, and the way that our culture has viewed such characters has only continued to evolve. These movies have been experiencing a fallow period lately, slumping creatively if not financially (though the latter is happening more often). There are many specific and extenuating reasons for this, yet there have also been several major developments since the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. We may not be experiencing superhero fatigue as much as we need to redefine what these characters mean to us, and how filmmakers might approach them in a way that feels current and personal instead of in a cookie cutter fashion.

James Gunn's "Superman" feels like a major step forward in that direction, as it's one of the most vibrant, inventive, and unique superhero films made in the past five years. It's a film that could've easily collapsed under its own perceived weight, as the movie not only seeks to re-introduce Superman (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to an audience generally familiar with those characters, but also officially kick off the new DC Universe, with Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran seeking to establish an interconnected tapestry of characters without stumbling in the same ways that the DC Extended Universe did. On top of this lies the question of what this movie's Superman is like, what he and the film stand for, and whether or not audiences will respond favorably to that. How Gunn deftly threads all these needles in "Superman" is nothing short of remarkable; it's the first movie since perhaps the initial "The Avengers" that feels like it rewards longtime fans and newcomers equally, in that it tells a story that feels utterly personal and distinct yet contains numerous possibilities for the future.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Gunn on the eve of the release of "Superman," and the writer-director was just as refreshingly passionate and honest as the movie he's just made. We discussed the responsibility of portraying these classic characters, the film's kinetic camerawork, the theme of journalism and its importance to both the movie and the real world, and how Superman (the film and the character) is a potent mixture of sadness and hope.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.