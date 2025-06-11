The New Superman Trailer Is The Complete Opposite Of Man Of Steel (And That's Fine)

When was the last time you were motivated to look up into the sky and feel inspired, full of wonder and hope for the future? If you've been an adult or close to it since the turn of the century, it's probably been a good long while. In retrospect, it's highly unfortunate that the tragic attacks of September 11th, 2001, occurred right as superhero cinema began to really take root, for it meant that the bevy of beloved characters who were being brought to movie screens had to be viewed through a lens of gritty skepticism and suspicion. While this worked wonders for some characters, who either came directly at issues of politics and morality (like the X-Men) or often wrestled with their darker natures (as seen in "Spider-Man 3" and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy), this approach was not one size fits all.

Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" is the apotheosis of just how misguided the "dark and gritty" approach to superheroes could become. On its own, it's a fascinating if cold deconstruction of the character of Superman, his mythos, and his meaning to us human beings if such a Kryptonian could ever exist in reality. As a Superman movie, and especially as a retroactive beginning to a cinematic universe, the film is a resounding slog, the emotional equivalent of Ayn Rand doing an audiobook of Friedrich Nietzsche's writings. It's a film so steeped in its own ponderous "what if" thesis that its pointed visual allusions to 9/11 are less thought-provoking and more unwelcome.

Today, the latest trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" dropped, and as with every other sneak peek we've gotten at the film, it appears to be the total antithesis to "Man of Steel." That doesn't mean that the pendulum has completely swung in the other direction, and we're getting force fed some corny nonsense that would've been better suited for a mid-20th century version of the character. Instead, Gunn's take on Supes feels remarkably balanced, refreshing, and excitingly ridiculous, proving that there's much more to the character than some might've thought after his deconstruction at Snyder's hands.