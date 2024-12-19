How Director James Gunn Snuck Around The Most Common Superman Fan Complaint

Much of the highly anticipated (and pre-scrutinized) "Superman" is still under wraps, but Gunn was thankfully clear on this point, describing Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in a way that makes it apparent he will be the film's central threat. The hero-villain match-up, Gunn noted, also came down to "making Lex as powerful as Lex can be, mentally." The filmmaker called the new iteration of Luther "the most powerful Lex we've seen on screen by far, because of his smarts." That may seem like an ambitious promise, but it's true that Clark Kent's longtime nemesis isn't always as nefarious as he's cut out to be, especially given the by-the-numbers hero-beats-villain arcs "Superman" filmmakers have often played into in the past.

Gunn specifically singled out Richard Donner's 1978 film "Superman: The Movie," in which Gene Hackman plays Luthor, not to speak derisively of it, but to note that even in what many still consider the best "Superman" movie ever, some of the Lex parts don't quite work. As he put it:

"I do feel like, watching the [new] movie, Superman's got his work cut out for him with Lex. And I don't feel that in the other movies. I don't even feel that in Donner's movie. I feel like he was a goofus, you know? Yeah, so that was a big part of it. So Lex is really important."

In terms of shaping the script and story, Gunn explained, "it was about getting [Kent] to the place where he was Superman, could lift up a skyscraper, but was not unable to be defeated." There apparently wasn't much pushback to this decision either, which makes sense, seeing as Gunn is basically his own boss at DC Studios. "It wasn't hard," he added, regarding decision to make the Man of Steel a little less indestructible than we might expect. "I kind of did what I wanted to do."

"Superman" soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.